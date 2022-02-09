Why I Can’t Stop Snacking on This Togarashi Crunch

West~bourne’s Togarashi Crunch is a divine combination of corn crisps, smoked almonds, kettle-puffed rice, and chili-rubbed quicos. It’s tossed in a spice blend inspired by togarashi, the ubiquitous Japanese table condiment, but makes use of more global ingredients, like urfa and espelette peppers. This fancy Chex Mix, which is derived from the furikake renditions in Hawaii, is crunchy, smoky, and the right amount of greasy—a savory snack lover’s dream.

The Togarashi Crunch was a fan favorite at the zero-waste West~bourne restaurant in Manhattan’s SoHo, which closed down after the onset of the pandemic in September 2020. But Chef Camilla Marcus figured out a way to retain the restaurant’s mission-driven spirit, with a line of plant-based provisions inspired by the original menu. The pantry essentials, which include everything from spice blends to pancake mix, come in fully compostable packaging and are available exclusively on the website.