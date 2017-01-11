This Will Make You Think Twice About Eating Seafood

Goldfish can grieve

"They're social animals, like many species of fishes. I've heard dozens of stories from readers while researching this book about their pet goldfishes who had relationships that involve self-sacrifice. Apparently it looked like signs of grieving after one died -- one of the remaining fish would stop eating.

"They also need stimulation. The traditional stereotypical goldfish bowl has been banned in some parts of the world -- I believe in Rome. It's hard to enforce, but the fact that a government has done the research and concluded that it's wrong to keep them this way says a lot about what biology informs us about what is and isn't a suitable living environment for these animals. They can live over 40 years, they're social, and they have needs. And for those basic reasons, we need to afford them better treatment than putting them in a barren bowl."