What Are Adaptogens, Exactly?

In the morning, I blend my mango-and-berry smoothie breakfast bowl with powdered ashwagandha, and later, at tea time, I’m dunking an herbal tea bag loaded with the goodness of ginseng in hot water. My dessert might be infused with turmeric, and my coffee isn’t coffee at all, but a combination of chaga and cordyceps.

I’m not alone in my adaptogenic use, either. According to a report submitted by Global Market Insights Inc, the adaptogens market was valued at $8.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach around $14 billion by 2027.

Adaptogens are a modern movement with ancient roots. Believed to have stress-relieving and other beneficial properties, adaptogenic ingredients include mushrooms and other plants, and have been used in Ayurvedic and Chinese healing for millennia. They’re now found in the U.S. in packaged snacks and teas, in myriad TikToks, and on nearly every beauty website.

Don’t get these ingredients confused with superfoods, though there is some overlap. All edible adaptogens are superfoods, but not all superfoods are adaptogens. For instance, fennel seeds are a superfood, but not an adaptogen; while ingredients such as turmeric, holy basil, chaga, goji berry, and cinnamon are both.

Understanding Adaptogens

“Adaptogens are a unique class of herbal plants and mushrooms filled with complex compounds that help our body adapt and increase resistance to stress,” says Sumitra Daswani, a holistic health practitioner and founder of Born From The Earth.

Daswani, who grew up between the U.S. Virgin Islands and Jamaica, first became acquainted with adaptogens such as noni that were local to her in the Caribbean. When she moved to India in 2017, she began to explore others.

Adaptogens have been used for centuries in Ayurvedic and Chinese healing to stimulate the body’s stress-protective functions. They’re believed to help bring the body back to homeostasis, or internal stability. As a concept, adaptogens have existed for millennia, but the term was introduced in 1947 by the Soviet scientist Pyotr Petrovich Lazarev.

“They increase resistance to physical, chemical, biological, and psychological stressors,” says Daswani. “To be classified as a true adaptogen, a plant must help the body cope with stress, not be harmful to the body, and enable the body to return to balance.”

Today, adaptogenic ingredients can be found in everything from gummies, protein powders, capsules, teas, coffees, and cocktails. In every region in the world, people use local and far-flung adaptogenic ingredients in various ways, including the Chinese or the Siberian ginseng, Indian ashwagandha, Russian leuzea, Scandinavian rhodiola rosea, and so on.