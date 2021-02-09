Are Cannadrinks the Least Intimidating Intro to Weed?

“[Customers] still have to have choices of quality and that’s where we need to get to, ” says Jeffrey Meyer Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Industrial Sonomechanics (ISM). “When a package says nano it actually means a particle size around 35 nanometers, not 3,000 nanometers in a milky substance that is still separated with oil and water.”

Nanoemulsion is really taking off in the industry despite the technology being around for quite some time. We’ve seen the fruits of this process in the rise of CBD water where the CBD droplets were finally small enough for the drinks to taste like water without any surprises when you open a bottle (been there, and my therapist has heard all about it). “The smaller the particle size in a nanoemulsion, the closer it is to a true solution,” says Alexey Peshkovsky, Ph. D., the co-founder, president, and chief scientific officer of ISM, remarking on how 25 to 30 nanometers is the ideal particle size for cannabis infusions.

“Those are as close to a true solution as you're gonna get and they are then able to provide the best bioavailability and the quickest onset.” This new frontier allows for a level of stability that consumers can rely on combined with fast-acting effects.

Canna beverages often have an onset time of as little as five minutes, though typically between 15 to 30 minutes. It’s slightly slower than smoking or vaping and on par with sublingual strips and tinctures while being a more straightforward experience.

“Consumers want predictable experiences with products that taste great and with brands they can trust,” says Judy Yee CEO and co-founder of K-Zen. “Drinking a cannabis beverage is a healthier and more familiar form factor, as opposed to vaping.”