What Does Roti Mean To You?

A few years ago, I headed to the buzzy downtown LA restaurant Little Sister for a romantic dinner. Known for its “East-Meets-West” fare in the city of fusion, the restaurant featured ga roti on its menu. Out of ignorance and curiosity, we ordered the dish, eager to see how Vietnamese flavors would be infused with an Indo-Caribbean staple.

To our surprise, after a fun cultural exchange with our waitress, we quickly learned that ga roti is Vietnam’s succulent, slightly sweet way of making rotisserie chicken—typically in a pan. The origins of the roti that I know, however, have a much more complicated story to tell.

The general public is more familiar with naan, roti’s leavened cousin, due to Indian restaurants’ preference for it. Culturally, roti is a flatbread made without yeast and is more popular at home, often served on the side of curry dishes. Roti is eaten across the Caribbean, specifically in countries like Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Suriname, and Jamaica.

“Although roti is something that can be made in a tandoor, I would say even better when it's made on the tawa,” says Nakul Mahendro, co-owner of LA’s BadMaash, referring to the essential, curved Indian skillet. “Imagine if, with every meal, your mother or father had to throw wooden logs into this cylinder clay pot” to embark on a roughly three-hour endeavor.

So don’t beat yourself up too much if this is the first you’re hearing about roti. In India and even throughout its neighbors, there are several types of roti and even more subsections within each category. Mahendro says “depending on what region you’re in, or even what a home you’re in, there’s gonna be a little bit of variance.” We’ll focus on dhal puri and paratha.

Dhal puri is a light delight made with crushed lentils. Mahendro recalls growing up with moong aka mung bean-filled dhalpuri, but split peas are also commonly used. Paratha is more croissant-like—thanks to its flaky, ghee-laminated layers—but the texture is more chewy and tender. It has its roots in northern India with special standing in Punjabi and Sindhi communities, but it’s one of the most popular rotis on the subcontinent.

Southern India and Sri Lanka are partial to the parotta, which gets its layers from a rolling method rather than folding and uses white flour instead of wheat. There’s generally excess roti which often ends up in Sri Lanka’s kothu roti: a perfect leftover creation similar to chilaquiles with its eggs, curry, and strips of roti.

Roti ended up making its way to the Caribbean as a result of the waves of indentured servants Britain sent over in the mid-19th century to replace the newly freed African slaves on plantations. But it wasn’t until 1937, when Sackina Karamath opened the Hummingbird Roti Shop in Trinidad that roti started to be the main event instead of a side dish. For portability, Karamath used dhal puri roti to wrap various curry dishes and the rest was history.

The wrapped roti version took the West Indies by storm. Trinidad and Guyana are the most revered for their roti, so they were naturally the first to make a splash in New York City. Sybil’s Bakery and Restaurant opened in 1978, after two years of momentum flowed from Sybil Bernard’s Far Rockaway kitchen.