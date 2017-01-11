A Manicure With Ground-Up Weed? Yup.

Three-dimensional nail art. Flip manicures. Duck feet (yes, duck feet). Manicurists are getting outrageously creative with nail art designs nowadays. But there’s one emerging trend in nail art you’ve probably never seen before: cannabis-infused designs. Customers are starting to bring bud to their nail technician so they can stylishly infuse the greenery into an acrylic or gel manicure in lieu of the gold flakes and glitter we’re used to seeing.

The canna-mani, or “weedicure,” gets its name from the incorporation of ground cannabis flower in your nail design. This new trend in nail art is popping up everywhere, although it originated in California. As someone who loves to stay up to date with the latest trends in beauty and fashion, I was naturally intrigued by these cannabis nail designs I saw online and wanted to see for myself how the process worked.