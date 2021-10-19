Meet the Brand Behind the Aprons Chefs Everywhere Are Obsessing Over

The crew at MORIHIRO in Los Angeles | Photo by Cameron Crothers

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

It's easy to dismiss the humble apron as a simple garment that you don't need to spend much time thinking about. But let's face it: not all aprons are created equal. Sure, you could cinch any old piece of cloth to your frontside and call it a day, but if you're splish-splashing around during meal prep you want something that can reliably protect you from the mess. You want something that the pros stand by. In short, you need an apron made by Helt Studio. Helmed by a team of former chefs and restaurant owners with longtime experience in the industry, Helt Studio was launched in an effort to produce top-notch apparel and uniforms for the modern kitchen worker. The brand is focused on making items that are not only super-functional and resilient (it employs a variety of performance fabrics in its garments that are both cooling and liquid-repellant), but also more comfortable and less clunky than traditional kitchen apparel. And while Helt certainly caters to professional kitchen workers (its counts a number of notable chefs as fans, including Top Chef finalist Shirley Chung), home cooks with a penchant for messiness will also appreciate its offerings, specifically its line of aprons.

Chef Shirley Chung | Photo by Albert Law