Why Fluffy Shaved Ice Is the Best Shaved Ice

There is nothing better for cooling off in the summer than an ice-based dessert. There are popsicles, snowballs and snow cones, and slushies dyed in alarming shades of red and blue. But the shaved ice that stands out among this genre of desserts is bingsu, baobing, and kakigōri—the respective Korean, Taiwanese, and Japanese versions of frozen treats.

Instead of jagged ice chips that require crunching, these East Asian versions of shaved ice are much softer and fluffier, melting on the tongue rather than requiring active chewing. “For those who haven’t tried shaved snow, think of it as soft, flavored ribbons that melt in your mouth,” explains Jayrell Ringpis, the co-owner of San Diego-based Snoice. “Although a snow cone may be a similar ice treat, shaved snow has the flavor incorporated into the dessert rather than having a flavored syrup poured on top.”

At Snoice, the base flavors for their shaved snow include strawberry, honeydew, Oreo, and the Filipino sweet potato known as ube. Instead of freezing blocks of water for the dessert, blocks of cream base are used. That, paired with the proprietary machines that expertly shave the ice into fine layers, are what makes for the exceptionally soft texture that fold like birthday ribbons.

“Our goal here at Snoice is to bring our culture and community together through our love for desserts,” Ringpis adds. “We specialize in shaved snow, boba tea, and a traditional Filipino dessert known as halo-halo to share something new that everyone can try.”

It’s not just the base that makes shaved snow stand out from snow cones. A huge part of the dessert are the toppings, that range from traditional—like red bean, mochi balls, and injeolmi powder (or soy bean powder)—to more American, like Oreos and hearty slices of cheesecake.

Such is the case at Oakobing, a bingsu shop in Los Angeles with locations in Koreatown and Pasadena. “We want to promote Korean bingsu in the American Market but thought going completely traditional could be a little bit too foreign for those who are not familiar,” says Oakobing manager Ben K. “We tweaked the bingsu in our own way—you can think of it as a fusion-style dessert.”