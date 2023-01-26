How to Spot the Difference Between All These Synthetic Cannabinoids

Over the past couple of years, the cannabis scene has grown in leaps and bounds. New states have legalized cannabis, sure, but there’s something else happening—something that’s accessible almost everywhere: Delta-8 THC. The cannabinoid that’s legally treated like hemp, hits like “weed light” and has likely showed up on a grocery store or gas station counter near you.

We’re not talking about the way CBD feels, mind you. Delta-8 gets you high. First discovered by processors turning hemp material into CBD oil, Delta-8 is created by further extracting the THC from that oil. It doesn’t naturally occur in the plant in large amounts as does Delta-9, which is the dominant cannabinoid we associate with the traditional high of regular weed. (Still with us?) To make things more complicated, now there’s a hemp-derived Delta-9 hitting the scene.

In light of the booming “synthetic cannabinoid” landscape, we’ve broken down Delta-8 and Delta-9 THCs. Here’s what you need to know before you try, what to expect, and how they differ from CBD and classic cannabis. This realm is not regulated by state agencies or the FDA, so all adventures should be as well-informed and from as trustworthy sources as possible (which we’ll mention here, too).