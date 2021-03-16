Umamicart Is Reimagining the Way We Buy Asian Groceries

Andrea Xu knows firsthand the struggle to find ingredients that feel like home. She refers to herself as a third-culture kid: her Chinese parents immigrated to Spain, where she grew up as often the only person of Asian descent in the room, before she traveled to the United States for college and now calls New York home. Back in Spain, Xu’s parents ran a Chinese restaurant and had to rely upon the small community of other Chinese immigrants in the country to find the produce, sauces, and ingredients they needed to cook Chinese dishes. This experience has resonated with Xu, even years after she left Spain.

Although Xu’s background is in finance, she’s always had an entrepreneurial spirit and a desire to honor the sacrifices her parents made—despite her parents telling her to stay out of the food industry after experiencing first-hand the backbreaking work it calls for. “I just kept going back to my area of interest—which has always been small, immigrant-led businesses that I’m just used to being around because that’s the community I grew up with in Spain,” she says. Her desire to highlight immigrant-led businesses, paired with her observation that there wasn’t really a reliable online platform that did such a thing, sparked an idea in Xu.

“I had always been really interested in the supply chain for Asian groceries in the U.S. I had read an article while I was in college about why Asian groceries from Chinatown are actually really fresh—even though sometimes people claim them to be cheap and put skepticism around it,” she explains. “I have found it really fascinating that it is because all these Asian vegetables come from a parallel supply chain that is small farms. They come directly to you on the same day and there’s less waste.”

Xu’s idea, however, was not limited to produce. “When I came to the U.S., it was awesome to have so many like-minded individuals who grew up with these flavors and champion and celebrate [them],” Xue says. “There are also so many non-Asian people who love these ingredients in a genuine way and take the time to understand where they come from.” Xue decided to make these ingredients—whether it be leafy bok choy, creamy instant yakisoba, or hand-crafted kimchi—more accessible by building a functional yet beautiful online platform.