What You Should Have for Dinner Tonight, Based on Your Astrological Sign

Gemini (May 21st-June 20th)

Your dinner plans are almost as hard to pin down as you are, Gem, and to boot, making time-sensitive decisions has never been your strong suit. But who could blame you? Just think of all the choices -- you've got your pasta, you've got your pizza, your chicken pot pie... chicken! Grilled chicken, barbecue chicken, fried chicken, sauteed chicken, chicken soup, chicken fried rice -- the options are endless, and you can be such a friendly, adaptable person, you'd probably be just fine with whatever ends up hitting your plate. Tonight, try not to hem and haw too much, my darling double agent. Instead, just do what you do best: your own damn thing. Pick a protein, Pinterest a few recipes (as if you'd ever follow a recipe), and go to town. If you can manage to muster up a little confidence, harness your God-given ingenuity, and focus on the task at hand for an entire minute, you might wind up creating the next ramen burger (or whatever weird viral food kids are into these days).