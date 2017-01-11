What Time Does Burger King Stop Serving Breakfast?



The secret to any successful day is a filling breakfast, even if it comes from Burger King. And there's no denying the allure of a menu item like the chain's Supreme Breakfast Sandwich, packed with two eggs, two sausage patties, and bacon and cheese. We are after all, only human, and we crave heaven, even if it comes in the form of fast-food sandwich.

For Burger King, that breakfast heaven typically opens its doors at 6 a.m. at most locations (excluding those open 24/7) before shutting down service for lunch promptly at 10:30 a.m. For breakfast, we recommend the French toast sticks. And strictly speaking, lunch isn't exactly hell, either -- especially when you've got a extra-special burger called the Full Meaty, Cheeto-dusted mac 'n' cheese sticks, and a Whopper-burrito hybrid to choose from.