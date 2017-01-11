What Time Does Chick-Fil-A Close and Open?

Look, most of us have craved tasty fried chicken after hours at some point in our lives. Our bodies are not perfectly timed to Chick-Fil-A's lunch hours, after all, and the glory of the chain's deluxe chicken sandwich cannot be denied. It blows more common 24-7 chains like McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King out of the water.
Unfortunately, Chick-Fil-A does close, dear reader, earlier than many other fine fast-food establishments. Chick-Fil-A's official hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. -- except on Sundays, when all of its locations are closed. The hungry among us will also want to take note of holidays; Chick-Fil-A is closed on Easter Sunday, Christmas Day, and Thanksgiving Day. Barring those time constraints, eat as many spicy chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, and fries as you want.
Before you order or head out to eat, it's always a good idea to look up a location's exact hours of operation using Chick-Fil-A's locator tool.