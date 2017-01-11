What Time Does Chick-Fil-A Close and Open?

Look, most of us have craved tasty fried chicken after hours at some point in our lives. Our bodies are not perfectly timed to Chick-Fil-A's lunch hours, after all, and the glory of the chain's deluxe chicken sandwich cannot be denied. It blows more common 24-7 chains like McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King out of the water.

Unfortunately, Chick-Fil-A does close, dear reader, earlier than many other fine fast-food establishments. Chick-Fil-A's official hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. -- except on Sundays, when all of its locations are closed. The hungry among us will also want to take note of holidays; Chick-Fil-A is closed on Easter Sunday, Christmas Day, and Thanksgiving Day. Barring those time constraints, eat as many spicy chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, and fries as you want.