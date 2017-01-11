What Time Does Chick-Fil-A Stop Serving Breakfast?

Chick-Fil-A may be best known for its iconic chicken sandwich, but its breakfast menu is alive and kicking, as evidenced by the Egg White Grill breakfast sandwich the chain released earlier this year. Like almost all of its fast-food contemporaries, though, you can only get it within a limited time frame. We may live in the 21st century, but not everyone has embraced the all-day-breakfast providence the way McDonald's has (yet).

For now, you'll have to get up early with the best of us. They vary by location, but typical Chick-Fil-A breakfast hours run from 6 a.m. when locations open to 10:30 a.m. when they have to start prepping for lunch. That scrumptious chicken sandwich isn't going to fry itself, after all.