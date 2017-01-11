Food & Drink

What Time Does Chipotle Open & Close?

No sane person would call Chipotle's giant heaping bowls and burritos of meat and cheese the healthiest dinner in the world, but by thunder it's filling. If you're working late or need a large portion of food at once, it's hard to go wrong with the fast-casual chain's offerings. It's saved me on several night shifts and might do wonders for you.

All it takes is getting there. Most Chipotle Mexican Grill locations operate between the hours of 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. with many open until 11 p.m. in large cities and high-traffic areas. One thing you'll want to take note of is whether or not a Chipotle location has recently gotten customers sick (for NYC locations where that's happened, try this map). It's still a big problem the company's facing, so be careful.

Nonetheless, when it doesn't get you sick, Chipotle can be delicious, especially if you use its hidden menu options. Go on, get the chorizo. Don't get the tacos. Take solace in the fact that you're not eating McDonald's one more time. You could even lose weight and get some rippling abs if you do it right.

To make sure your Chipotle is open before you go for a burrito run, check Chipotle's handy store locator.

Eric Vilas-Boas is a writer and editor at Thrillist.

