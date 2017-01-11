What Time Does Dairy Queen Open & Close?

You can get so many things at Dairy Queen, from burgers to blizzards, to delightfully sugary Oreo Frappes. It's so ubiquitous that its largest location isn't even located in America, and its contributions to the invention of the slushie will go down in history as among the finest inventions mankind ever left behind.

However, like all great fast food joints, DQ operates on a schedule. If you want to taste its magical offerings, you'll have to get to most of its locations between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Some locations, including those in major cities like New York, will stay open until 11 p.m. but unlike McDonald's or Burger King, you'd be hard-pressed to find a DQ that stays open 24/7.