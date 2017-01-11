Food & Drink

What Time Does Taco Bell Stop Serving Breakfast?

Published On 09/29/2016
what time does taco bell stop serving breakfast
The Taco Bell Breakfast CrunchWrap | Mike Mozart/Flickr

Taco Bell may not be the first thing you think about when you wake up in the morning, but that needs to change. Taco Bell's breakfast menu is actually, incredibly, not too shabby, and you can even order it from the comfort of your home, or wherever you happen to be waking up. From breakfast tacos to the Breakfast Crunchwrap filled with a full hash brown, eggs, meat, and cheese -- all the options work, it's just a matter of getting there in time.

Relative to the McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's breakfast offerings, Taco Bell makes it easy. Taco Bell's hours of operations vary by location, but if they open early, it's typically around 6 or 7 a.m. and continue to serve breakfast until 11 a.m. -- a half hour later than its competitors almost across the board. Because Taco Bell's griddles don't need to get hot enough to cook burgers at any point in the day, the chain has more time than the others to get its lunch menu rolling.

To be safe, for the exact hours and locations, you can't beat Taco Bell's own locater tool.

