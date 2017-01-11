Food & Drink

What Time Does Wendy's Stop Serving Breakfast?

Wendys serves breakfast in some locations
Mike Mozart/Flickr

Wendy's may not be as well-known for its breakfast menu as its fast-food competitors McDonald's or Burger King, but doesn't mean it doesn't exist. Wendy's has experimented over the years with several breakfast options and officially has a menu that isn't half bad, if limited. We highly recommend the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit -- a Southern-style buttermilk biscuit stuffed with a crispy whole breast chicken fillet. It's just a matter of getting it.

Wendy's business hours and breakfast availability vary based on locations, but if they are serving breakfast, they typically do so between 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. It's definitely worth calling ahead to make sure, or use the Wendy's location tool on the company's website, which allows you to filter locations by not just breakfast options but things like Wi-Fi and mobile payment support.

Ultimately though, it's all about the chicken biscuit. If you're ordering breakfast, get yourself that chicken biscuit.

