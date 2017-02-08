Food & Drink

What Time Does Whataburger Stop Serving Breakfast?

Much like George Strait, chili without beans, and the word "y'all", Whataburger's one of those things that everyone in Texas is extremely passionate about. Basically everything on the entire menu is goddamn delicious, and because it's all available 24 hours a day -- unless of course you're talking about the breakfast menu.

If it's waffles you're after, or any Whataburger menu item that includes eggs, you'll need to arrive at the great orange & white edifice between the hours of 11pm and 11am to grab breakfast. Yes, that's a bit disappointing, but when you realize that literally every other menu item is available throughout the day, throughout the week, until the Earth stops spinning, it's actually not that bad of a deal.

Gianni Jaccoma is an editor for Thrillist, and he gets his Whataburgers sans mustard. Follow him on Twitter @gjaccoma

