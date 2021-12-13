The Best Snacks and Drinks to Buy at a British Grocery Store

To those who stand fixed in the position that British food is bad, I say you’re wrong. It’s 2021: generalizations are out, and nuance is in. We’ve gathered a lot of preconceived notions about the Queen’s cuisine (names like “bubble and squeak,” or “bangers and mash” don’t help), but it’s time we start recognizing how splendid distinctly British food can be.

When I lived in London for a short while, there was nothing I enjoyed more than my weekly visits to Waitrose, the British supermarket chain. What I became attached to most, was not the Sunday roasts or fish and chips, but the specialty grocery items that you couldn’t find anywhere else: shredded British cheddar, elderflower G&T’s, Peppa Pig gummies, rhubarb everything.

So when I stumbled upon Myers of Keswick in Manhattan’s West Village, and was greeted by a tuxedo cat lounging in the Union-Jack-embossed window, I was—as the Brits say—chuffed. The store carries everything from house-made pies and sausage rolls to Marmite and Fairy liquid soap.