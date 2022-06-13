How to Feel Better When You Get Too High

No matter your experiences with cannabis, your THC tolerance, your age, your health, your wealth—anyone can get too high. Most of us have at least once.

It might manifest with a blurry, panicky feeling, upset stomach, or indescribable sense of impending doom; for less fortunate others, it can feel like actual doom, to the point that you’d pay any amount of money to stop being high immediately.

For me, it was a nightmarish viewing of Alice in Wonderland in 3D that included a half-hour in the movie theater bathroom, staring at myself in 3D glasses. Before you start a voice memo of your last will and testament, take a deep breath and know that you’re going to be ok. Eventually.

First, the tough news: There is no magic pill or elixir that erases a high. There are some potential remedies for lessening the symptoms or shortening the duration that are maintained in the cannabis community (we’ll get to those in a minute). However, their effects may have as much to do with the placebo effect as they do actual body chemistry. Until cannabis is federally legalized and substantial research can be conducted, we simply don’t know for sure and cannot offer medical advice.

We can assure you that you’re going to be ok.

It is, to scientists’ knowledge, essentially impossible to lethally overdose on cannabis. A human would have to consume 20,000 to 40,000 times as much weed as is contained in one joint to get there, and while concentrates and edibles may deliver more cannabinoids at once than flower, our bodies will just go to sleep before we have the time it would take to eat or dab ourselves to the great beyond.

A recent study determined that the overall duration of most effects tap out around five hours, and it’s possible you’ll feel right as rain in half that time. Until that point, here is a step-by-step guide to potential remedies for feeling better. Peruse this list for ideas and inspiration for passing the time as you ride out the proverbial storm.

See you on the other side.