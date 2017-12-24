The Best Chain Restaurants Open on Christmas Day 2017

There are plenty of reasons to dine out on Christmas Day. Perhaps you are part of the 11% of Americans who don't celebrate the holiday at all, so for you, it's just a normal day with way fewer people on the street. Or maybe you just want to opt out of cooking so you can binge-watch A Christmas Story 17 times on TBS. Perhaps you are super freakin' lazy, or you just want to eat two dinners and it's Christmas, so hand over the pancakes, damn it.
At any rate, these are the best nationwide chains that will be open for business on Christmas. Go ahead and visit. No one is judging here. Except maybe your family. But hey, they judge you for everything anyway, right?
Benihana
Nothing screams Christmas like sharing a table with strangers and getting shrimp tossed into your mouth. Seriously though, going to Benihana on Christmas might just be the weirdest and therefore most interesting option on this list. We can only assume the chefs will be wearing Santa hats.
When are they open, exactly?: Lunch and dinner at almost every location.
Boston Market
The fast-casual rotisserie kings (formerly known as Boston Chicken) are not only open on Christmas, they also have a veritable yuletide bounty of ready-made, holiday-themed meals for pickup. The seasonal menu features both a ham and a turkey dinner, so technically you don't have to choose between the two and can just opt for the bang-bang. It's what both Jesus and Santa Claus both would have wanted.
When are they open, exactly?: Lunch and dinner, plus pickup and delivery at select locations.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Isn't it about time you started a new Christmas tradition of loading up on pints and Thai curry wings in lieu of turkey (I mean, you can pretend they are mini turkeys)? The answer is: maybe. If you do, you can also bask in the warming glow of 20,000 televisions, because there is football being played on the 25th. B Dubz for the holidays is the next best place to home.
When are they open, exactly?: Check your local listings! But most locations are open.
Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel is a pretty ideal Christmas day dining destination, as they serve food if you forgot to cook, as well as artisanal bespoke rocking chairs and peg games in case you also forgot to buy presents. Get it together, people.
When are they open, exactly?: Select locations are open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner -- and some spots have ready-to-heat holiday meals that you can bring home and pretend to cook from scratch.
Denny's
If you find yourself at Denny's on Christmas, don't fall into dispair. Denny's is America's Diner™. And trust us -- spending a holiday there is not that bleak. You can order a nice plate of turkey and gravy. And you might even learn something special along the way.
When are they open, exactly?: Always and forever -- it's 24/7, yo.
Golden Corral
If you really can't make your mind up as to what to eat, Golden Corral -- being a buffet -- has something for literally everyone. But again, just remember to steer clear of the chocolate fountains. Yes, it is festive. But no celebration is worth it. Even chocolate-y ones.
When are they open, exactly?: Unfortunately, not all Golden Corrals will be open -- and the ones that are will have special holiday hours. Check with your local establishment.
iHop
iHop is open 24/7, 365. Christmas is no exception. And it's a damn good thing, too, as you never know when the urge for International Pancakes will strike. The word "hero" gets thrown around a lot these days. So we won't use it here. But I think you see where our heads are at.
When are they open, exactly?: Now, and always. Not even sure if their doors have locks.
Macaroni Grill
Grilling macaroni might not be a Yuletide tradition -- or, something anyone actually does, anyway -- but that will not stop this casual Italian dining restaurant from propping open its doors and letting the pasta flow out on the 25th of December. Bless them.
When are they open, exactly?: Early dinner and lunch, as all locations will be open from noon till 8pm.
McCormick & Schmick's
For the uninitiated, McCormick & Schmick's is not a Scottish law firm focused on tripe-crime, its a semi-fancy chain focused on steak and seafood. So, actually, if you want a nice-ish dinner out on Christmas... specifically from a chain, for some reason... this is probably your best bet.
When are they open, exactly?: Lunch and dinner, from 11am till 10pm, at all locations. They even have a special holiday menu, for special holiday people. Like you!
McDonald's
You know what McDonald's is. What you don't know (maybe) is that most of their corporate-owned restaurants (meaning, those not owned by franchisees) will be open on Christmas, for at least a few hours. McFlurrys for all, and for all a good night! Unless, of course, the machine is down. Which it almost certainly is.
When are they open, exactly?: It's hard to say as there are a ton of variables -- as mentioned above. You are going to have to hit up your neighborhood Micky D's to find out the deets.
Panda Express
If your own Christmas culinary tradition is going out for Chinese food, but you prefer the safe, glowing comfort of a chain restaurant to warm your holiday-tinted cockles, Panda Express delivers. And for the most part, they literally do deliver.
When are they open, exactly?: Every Panda Express is actually independently owned and locally operated (who knew?), so times vary. You must check!
Perkins
Some folks are Perkins people. Others are iHop heads. Really, there is no right or wrong answer when it comes to pancakes. Luckily, you (probably) will be able to choose between either this Christmas.
When are they open, exactly?: Not every location is open, but most are. You can check it out right here.
Ruth's Chris Steak House
If popular media has taught us anything, it's that a real man craves steak all the time, no matter the day. Christmas is no exception. Ruth's Chris Steak House knows this, and remains open on America's biggest holiday to sate all our meaty, manly needs.
When are they open, exactly?: All locations will be open from noon till 8pm on Christmas day.
Starbucks
Because everyone needs a little bit of caffeine to get through 24 hours with their family. Maybe a cake pop, too.
When are they open, exactly: Most locations are open from 9am to 6pm on Christmas Day.
Waffle House
And finally -- Waffle House is, of course, open on Christmas Day. Waffle House is our nation's rock. The predictor of hurricanes. The warm, syrupy center of Americana. And visiting Waffle House on Christmas shouldn't just be an option, it should be a prerequisite. So get get some smothered and covered grits, give your servers a ridiculously big tip, and tell them Thrillist sent you.
When are they open, exactly: They are always open. And they will never close. Thank the Lord.
