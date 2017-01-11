Food & Drink

When Does Chick-Fil-A Serve Lunch?

By Published On 12/14/2016 By Published On 12/14/2016
chick fil a lunch and breakfast menu items
Rachel Kuzma/Thrillist

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

Chick-Fil-A may not be as large a fast-food chain as McDonald's or Burger King, but it can't be denied that it's taken a similar hold on the public consciousness. Its chicken sandwich is genuinely iconic, enough even to warrant a warning from New York City's mayor. Sometimes you just need a good fried-chicken sandwich.

In order to do that, you'll want to get to your local Chick-Fil-A anytime after 10:30 a.m. That's when most of the chain's locations officially start to ramp up to lunch speed from its breakfast hours. From then on, all the entree classics on the Chick-Fil-A lunch menu are at your fingertips, from the Spicy Deluxe Sandwich to the Chick-Fil-A Nuggets. You'll want to take heed though; Chick-Fil-A is closed on Sundays as well as the following holidays: Easter Sunday, Christmas Day, and Thanksgiving Day.

Just to be safe, it's always a good idea to look up a location's exact hours of operation using Chick-Fil-A's locator tool.

Eric Vilas-Boas is a writer and editor at Thrillist.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Butterfingers Might Soon Be Spicy as Hell

related

READ MORE
Burger King Brings Back Cheesy Tots (and Napoleon Dynamite)

related

READ MORE
Restaurant's "Pay What You Want" Plan Somehow Goes Worse Than You'd Expect

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like