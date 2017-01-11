Food & Drink

Who Invented Pot Brownies? An Investigation.

By Published On 11/11/2016 By Published On 11/11/2016

It's easy to take edible weed for granted these days. Americans, especially those in the states that've legalized it, have seemingly found ways to incorporate cannabis into every single foodstuff (and beverage) under the sun. But when it comes to edibles, one creation is clearly the chill, hippie grandaddy of them all: the pot brownie.

But what genius first had the brilliant idea to combine the two? As you'll learn in this Thrillist investigation, it's a wild story involving Gertrude Stein, her girlfriend, Pablo Picasso, and one extremely forward-thinking cookbook. And you'll know it speaks the truth on all matters involving THC, because Tommy Chong is narrating. So grab a brownie (the good kind if you got 'em!) and check it out.

