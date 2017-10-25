Chobani may have completely changed the yogurt game since it was founded in 2005, but that doesn’t mean it’s changed its company culture (pun intended.) The company was started with just five employees and a simple mission: bring good food to people. Today, there’s around 2,000 people in the Chobani family, and they say it’s still like working at a tiny start up -- thanks in particular to how they give back.
Sponsored
Here’s Why Employees Love Working at Chobani
By Thrillist Published On 10/25/2017 By Thrillist @Thrillist Published On 10/25/2017