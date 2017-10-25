Believe in Food™
Sponsored

Here’s Why Employees Love Working at Chobani

By Published On 10/25/2017 By Published On 10/25/2017
More From Believe in Food™

related

Chobani’s Food Incubator is Helping Startups Take on the Food Industry

related

The Long and Successful Journey to Erase Detroit’s Food Desert Narrative

related

How Giving Back Has Revitalized American Farming

related

How Comfort Food Became The Cornerstone of American Cuisine

Chobani may have completely changed the yogurt game since it was founded in 2005, but that doesn’t mean it’s changed its company culture (pun intended.) The company was started with just five employees and a simple mission: bring good food to people. Today, there’s around 2,000 people in the Chobani family, and they say it’s still like working at a tiny start up -- thanks in particular to how they give back.