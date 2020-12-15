Sports Commentator Jenny Taft Misses the Minneapolis Winter

When you think of Minneapolis, you probably think of the freezing cold weather— which is accurate—but I like to think of it as a city of water. Minnesota earns its nickname “Land of 10,000 Lakes” and its residents know how to take advantage of that.

Minneapolis is surrounded by the Mississippi River, Lake Harriet, Lake Calhoun, Lake of the Isles, and so many other bodies of water. Appropriately, there’s a big outdoor community in both summer and winter. People are really active: walking, running, skating—I grew up playing hockey. It’s a very healthy place, with so many good restaurants, and you don’t really assume so unless you’ve gone and experienced it yourself.

Yes, we are home to the Minnesota Vikings, who play right in the middle of downtown Minneapolis, but Minnesota is also hockey land. It’s almost a professional sport when you’re in high school. Edina High School (where I attended) plays at Braemar Arena, which has three hockey rinks dedicated to just their hockey community alone!

My dad used to work at an old sports store, General Sports (50th and France/Lake Harriet), when he was growing up in Minneapolis, sharpening skates. And the family-run store is still around—since 1962. They have since relocated to Braemar Arena to be closer to all the hockey action. They have every sport and team gear you need. I used to love going there to get new hockey gear, always such fun memories.

And the whole ‘Minnesota nice’ thing is very real. I’ll never forget when I took my husband to Minneapolis for the first time, we went to a coffee shop and they were asking us how our day was. Matt—Gilroy, a former NHL player from New York—was like, “So that’s for real? They were just really curious how we’re doing?” They are 100 percent wondering how your day was. And the coffee may take a little longer to come out, but that’s because they’re checking in. (Did you hear my Minnesota accent saying “out” just then?)