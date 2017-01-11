Ketchup Is a Garbage Condiment and You're a Moron if You Use It

As the late Pulitzer Prize-winner Mike Royko once said, "if someone wants to put ketchup on a hot dog and actually eat the awful thing, that is their right. It is also their right to put mayo or chocolate syrup or toenail clippings or cat hair on a hot dog. Sure, it would be disgusting and perverted, and they would be shaming themselves and their loved ones. But under our system of government, it is their right to be barbarians." So, to all you bottle-squeezing sheeple out there, if you want to ruin your food, be my guest -- it’s a free country after all. Just be careful not to end up on the wrong side of history.