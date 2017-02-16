Why White Castle's Burgers Have Holes

"Why do we have holes in our burgers?" asked White Castle Vice President Jamie Richardson, rhetorically. "Well, there's the metaphysical answer, which is: They simply do."

One might not expect someone from White Castle corporate to get so deep on the chain's burgers (or maybe you would?), but unfortunately we aren't looking for philosophical takes. White Castle -- beloved fast-food slinger of tiny sliders in sacks, massive cases, and grocery store freezers -- serves up burgers with five mysterious holes in its square meat patties. There's one in each corner and one in the center. And we went straight to the top of the Castle to find out why.