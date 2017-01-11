Why Your Next Foodie Vacation Needs To Be Mexico City

Mexico City, with its temperate climate and easily navigable neighborhoods, makes exploring the tastes and smells of this culinary epicenter mouth-wateringly enticing. For real: Mexican gastronomy, which blends nearly 700 years of modern, colonial, and pre-Hispanic influences, is the only cuisine in the world recognized on UNESCO’s cultural heritage list.

The diversity of food features everything from exquisite fine dining to the simplest of street-food pleasures. Whether you want familiar fare like tacos, tamales, and quesadillas, or more adventurous antoijitos (“little cravings”), escarnoles (ant eggs), or chapulines (grasshoppers), Mexico City has something for everyone.