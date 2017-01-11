Food & Drink

William Shatner Is Really Upset About Changes to Toblerone Bars

Just when you needed giant bars of chocolate the most, the maker of Toblerone has gone and downsized the beloved candy. And as to be expected, the internet wasn't exactly happy over the cherished Swiss chocolate's unfortunate new look. 

The chocolate maker officially did away with the candy's distinctive thick, nougat-filled pyramids, opting instead for a downsized, triangular look separated by lengthy gaps. According to the New York Times, this drastic move cuts the standard-sized bar’s overall weight down from 170g to 150g (about a 12% loss), with the 400g version dropping 10% for a slim 360g.

And the people? They’re not happy.

The change will primarily affect Britain's Toblerone supply, a direct result of the whole Brexit fiasco and its subsequent economic effects. No one truly knows why the candy king decided to drop this bomb on an especially high-tension Election Day, though several popular tweet-fiends did offer one compelling theory.

In response, Toblerone stuck by a simple, disheartening statement posted to its Facebook page last month, chalking the shrinkage up to rising food costs. 

"[L]ike many other companies, we are experiencing higher costs for numerous ingredients," it wrote. "We carry these costs for as long as possible, but to ensure Toblerone remains on-shelf, is affordable and retains the triangular shape, we have had to reduce the weight of just two of our bars in the UK, from the wider range of available Toblerone products."

Regardless of the cause, chocoholics over woke up a little sad this morning. And the timing couldn't be worse -- just when we all need a little extra sugar in our lives, we're going to have to make do without. What a world.

Meredith Heil is a staff writer for Thrillist. Sushi in the Ritz but she Swiss, though, 'cause you know they like their chocolate in a Toblerone, though. Follow her @mereditto.

