Wingstop Is the Marie Kondo of Chicken

Recommended Video Eat Timothy DeLaGhetto & David So Take Over LA's Premier Foodie Event

Share on Facebook

Pin it Rick Ross owns 28 Wingstop locations. | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Nothing like classic lemon pepper wings. | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Wingstop also serves corn, fries, tenders, and...brownies. | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Move over Olive Garden. These Garlic Parmesan wings serve up intense flavor. | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it The wet sauces hold up better on the chicken tenders. | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Winsgtop makes sure you eat your veggies with their Cajun Fried Corn. | Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Share on Facebook

Pin it Get saucy with your choice of ranch, bleu cheese or honey mustard. | Cole Saladino/Thrillist