We Might Run Out of Sushi in Our Lifetime. It's Time to Panic.

The WWF (the World Wildlife Fund, not the fake-wrestlin' league) has released a study saying planet Earth (the planet we live on, not the David Attenborough doc) could run out of fish by the year 2048.

That means no more salmon rolls. No more tempura. No more seared tuna or spicy tuna rolls or any other types of tuna for that matter. Fish -- and your sushi -- will be on permanent hiatus. Which I do realize is an oxymoron. But shit, we have no time for semantics here.

A recent report by Quartz addressed the issue, specifically singling out the bluefin tuna -- a species of fish that encapsulates the problems facing nearly every creature under da sea. See, bluefin is at 2.6% of its historic population. Amanda Nickson, director of Global Tuna Conservation at the Pew Charitable Trust, told Quartz, "We think there's a very grave danger of it disappearing unless action is taken in the next two years."