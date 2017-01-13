The Worst Breakups Servers Have Ever Seen

"The wife took the kids outside while the dude tried to calm the woman down. But the damage had pretty much been done. I'm not sure what the aftermath of all that was, but hopefully both ladies dumped the dude. Though I'm not sure this was the best way for it all to go down. I kind of just felt bad for the kids. Oh well."

The bathroom bail-out

"This was like something straight out of a movie. This dude did not want to see his girlfriend again -- I'm really not sure why. They got into a bit of a fight, not a big scene though. Then he went to the bathroom in the back and actually climbed out the window. None of us had ever seen anything like this. Now, our place is right alongside the beach, so he dropped right into the sand -- like a 15ft drop -- and just took off.