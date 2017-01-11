Food & Drink

10 of the Most Horrific Restaurant Experiences of All Time

By Published On 08/22/2016 By Published On 08/22/2016
Roaches in a restaurant.
Jason Hoffman/Thrillist

Unless Pixar releases a movie where anthropomorphic cockroaches begin cooking delicious French stews, no one is ever going to be happy to see one in a restaurant. But hey, a rain of bugs on your fancy dinner at least gives you a good story. Or a terrifying one, like these tales of culinary terror from a recent Reddit thread. Come for the roaches. Stay for the potential serial killers.

Lose a car, get a free meal

Comment from discussion What was the worst restaurant experience you have ever had?.

You can check out, but you can never leave

Comment from discussion What is the worst experience that you have had in a restaurant?.

This is creepier than any horror movie you've ever seen

Comment from discussion What was the worst restaurant experience you have ever had?.

Worst cockroach story of all time

Comment from discussion What is the worst experience that you have had in a restaurant?.

At least wait a little to steal their credit card!

Comment from discussion What is the worst experience that you have had in a restaurant?.

"I'll be your server today, my name is The Internet"

Comment from discussion What is the worst experience that you have had in a restaurant?.

Was the waiter a 10-year-old?

Comment from discussion What was the worst restaurant experience you have ever had?.

OK, maybe this is the worst cockroach story

Comment from discussion What was the worst restaurant experience you have ever had?.

There are no words for the sadness within this story

Comment from discussion What was the worst restaurant experience you have ever had?.

OMG LOL

Comment from discussion What was the worst restaurant experience you have ever had?.

Lee Breslouer is a senior writer for Thrillist, and never wants to eat out again. Follow him to eating in @LeeBreslouer.

