The Two Sandwiches You Should Never Order at Subway

When you order at a fast-food restaurant, the person behind the counter will almost never warn you if the food is going to suck. If you want to know what not to order, you have to go to the internet, where these hard-working employees routinely dish on what never to eat. Today, a Subway sandwich artist told the internet the two sandwiches to avoid like the plague in a Q&A on Reddit.

The first sandwich aptly named Redditor Nope__Nope__Nope/Subway employee says to never order is the meatball sub, specifically if it's early in the day. He says the thing to do is ask the sandwich artist if those glorious balls of meat are fresh in order to avoid dry meat and congealed marinara. "You'll be told yes no matter what," he said. "But if they have to go check, it's actually a guaranteed no. They're checking to see if they can pass as fresh. Trust me, meatballs are annoying to prep, and we know damn well if they're fresh or not without needing to check."