The Worst Fast-Food Tattoos You'll Ever See on the Internet

Finding enjoyment in other people's misfortune is not a product of the internet age. Schadenfreude has been a bona fide phenomenon since people have been embarrassing themselves -- which means forever. Remember that dude who tripped in wooly mammoth dung? His pelt smelled for days!

But it's always a little bit better when the objects of your mean-spirited kicks brought the hilarious misfortune upon themselves. Like the fine folks you are about to see, who -- inexplicably -- thought it would be a good idea to permanently brand themselves with their favorite fast-food brands, in spectacularly horrific fashion.