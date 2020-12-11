Xi’an Famous Foods’ Spicy Tingly Noodle Soup Will Warm You Up This Winter

One of the most sought-after dishes at Xi’an Famous Foods are the spicy and tingly noodles. They’re aromatic and tongue-tickling, slippery and satisfying. You can either get them with cumin-coated lamb or tender beef; both are delicious.

Jason Wang, the founder and CEO of Xi’an Famous Foods, began his culinary empire in 2005 at a hole-in-the-wall restaurant started by his dad: “Literally it was a hole on the side of the exterior of a building next to a bus stop,” he says. Wang’s father, who had experience working in Chinese kitchens throughout the United States, wanted to open a business that created “food that mattered to him on a personal level as an immigrant who misses a taste of home,” Wang explains.

That meant the food of Xi’an, and at larger, Shaanxi province, which is known for its spicy and sour flavors paired with numbing chili oils, fragrant spice blends, and zippy black rice vinegar. Because the area isn’t conducive to growing rice, many of the dishes are crafted from flour—like the cherished hand-ripped noodles served at Xi’an Famous Foods.

“The store quickly became popular with other Chinese immigrants in Flushing, especially those that are from nearby regions of China and familiar with the food and the tastes,” Wang says of Xi’an’s early days. “Soon, people from all over were coming over to try the food. Our lines were from the basement and up the stairs and around the block.”

Since then, Wang and his father have opened up a number of Xi’an Famous Foods locations sprinkled across three of the five boroughs, and most recently published a cookbook named after their New York culinary empire.

“Noodles are commonly enjoyed with soup in China, as it is traditionally believed that soup helps with the digestion of noodles,” Wang says. “With soupless noodles, the flavors are stronger, but as much as you want to, it's probably not as enjoyable to slurp up the remaining sauces in your plate. But with soup, you can indeed slurp it up and enjoy all of the flavors along with a beef bone broth.”

Swinging by Xi’an for a bowl of noodles is not a luxury all of us can have, but making the fiery dish at home is not as intimidating as it sounds. It just takes time. “Divide and conquer to overcome any anxiety about preparing an ‘intimidating’ dish,” Wang advises. “Plan a little time to make the bone broth first, as that can be stored. Then, spend some time making the beef, some more time making the noodles. They are all compartmentalized so when you are ready for action in putting everything together, it's really simple and takes minutes!”