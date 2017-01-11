How to Really Eat a Soup Dumpling

"Place your Chinese soup spoon close to the dumpling," advises Young. "Grab the dumpling close to the knot with your chopsticks and gently lift it from the steamer."

What if your chopsticks skills aren't so flash? "You can't use a fork, obviously," says Zhang. "But you could ask the restaurant for a small pair of tongs or use your hands, as long as you wash them first." If the dumpling sticks to the bottom of the steamer, peel it off slowly; tugging is sure to result in a rip.

How to eat it without burning your mouth

"Resist the temptation to stuff it into your mouth immediately or things may get scalding hot and messy," warns Dunlop.