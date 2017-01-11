Food & Drink

Yelp's New Feature Gets You Into Restaurants Faster

By Published On 10/18/2016 By Published On 10/18/2016
crowded restaurant
Anthony Humphreys/Thrillist

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

This morning Yelp unleashed a feature that, believe it or not, serves a purpose other than allowing you to complain relentlessly about arbitrary things in restaurants. The restaurant review site collaborated with Nowait, another dining-oriented tech company, to pioneer an in-app system that lets you add your name and party size to wait lists without ever having to trek down to a bar or restaurant in person. It's the ultimate restaurant hack for the digital age.

Nowait originally developed the feature for its own app, but this game-changing partnership links the network up to Yelp's massive national base, connecting it with 4,000 restaurants already signed on to Nowait. And that number’s only expected to grow.

There are still some kinks to work out, namely that for now the reservation cheat only works when using Yelp's phone app and not the full desktop site. Yelpers are also unable to filter out joints not yet participating in Nowait's program, so they’ll have to seek them out on a case-by-case basis. But seeing as it was just released today, we'd bet updates and user-focused improvements are on the horizon.

Unlike folks hoping to score a spot on the list, participating restaurants must agree to a monthly fee in order to use the service. You're able to cancel your reservation online, and if somebody ends up being a no-call no-show, the host just moves along to the next person in line, analog-style.

Now you can use the extra time -- in true Yelp fashion -- to complain that the Chinese restaurant you're leaving didn't offer hummus.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Meredith Heil is a staff writer for Thrillist. She needs a civilization, some sort of reservation. Yelp said a mile south there's a fast-food station. If you found her wallet in El Segundo, please let @mereditto know.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Where to Get Free Food Right Now for National Sandwich Day

related

READ MORE
Adam Richman Reveals 5 Secret Restaurants You Never Knew Existed

related

READ MORE
Green Bean Casserole Recipes Perfect for Thanksgiving

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like