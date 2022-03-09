This Brand Is Proving That Oatmeal Isn’t Boring

Unbeknownst to her, Lin Jiang’s dreams of entrepreneurship began when she was a girl growing up in Qingdao, a coastal city in China known for its beer. Each morning, Jiang’s mother would prepare her a hearty, hot cereal for breakfast composed of nutty black sesame seeds.

Decades later, the black sesame cereal would become the inspiration for Jiang’s Asian-inspired oatmeal brand, Yishi Foods.

“I worked in research and analytics for a consulting group and, in the office, I would always eat oatmeal,” Jiang explains. The options, however, were lackluster: Jiang could choose between cinnamon apple, which was fragrant but repetitive, or brown sugar, which was too sweet for her liking. “I just wished there was better oatmeal—and I thought of my mom’s black sesame cereal.”

Jiang decided to start bringing her own oatmeal into work, loaded with black sesame seeds as a nod to her childhood favorite. Her coworkers were intrigued by her dark-hued breakfasts and the nutty aroma, and all it took was one taste to be hooked. One of her coworkers enjoyed her oatmeal so much that they began asking to buy their own bowls. Suggestions also began to roll in—could Jiang possibly prepare an oatmeal made with taro, inspired by a coworker’s infatuation with taro milk tea?