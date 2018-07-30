You Can Take These Fish Pops Literally Anywhere

A few years ago, some baking genius decided that cake needed to be portable. We couldn’t agree more, so we partnered with Swedish Fish to serve up some fish-themed cake pops that are (literally) cute enough to eat. They’re easy to make, will definitely inspire a few oohs and aahs at the next birthday or barbecue, and won’t require any extra silverware. We call that a win.
SWEDISH BIG FISH
Ingredients:
- 1 box cake mix
- 3 tablespoons vanilla or cream cheese icing
- 12 Swedish Fish, cut in half
- 1 ½ cup red candy melts
- 1 ½ cup green candy melts
- 1 ½ cup white candy melts
- 12 teaspoons coconut oil (divided)
- 12 cake pop sticks
- Assorted sprinkles
Directions:
- Bake cake mix according to package directions, and cool fully. Cut one-third of the cake, and reserve the remainder for something else. Trim the brown top, bottom, and side layer.
- In a large mixing bowl, crumble cake, then add frosting. Mix lightly but thoroughly.
- Form cake in 12 equal balls, packed tightly. Freeze for 30 minutes.
- Meanwhile, make the candy melts. In 3 separate microwave-safe containers, add the 1 ½ cups to 4 teaspoons of coconut oil. Place individually in the microwave and heat at 30 second intervals until fully melted, about 1 minute, 30 seconds.
- Make a hole in the cake ball with a pop stick. Then, dip the pop stick into the candy melt and place it into the hole. Once secure, dip the cake pop into the candy melt, covering about two-thirds of the cake pop ball. Place the cake pop into a mug or heavy cup.
- Working quickly, add sprinkles to the cake pop. Then, place one half of the Swedish Fish on each side. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
NOTE: If the candy melt begins to harden before adding sprinkles, brush a layer of candy melt onto the top.