You Don't Need to Drink 8 Glasses of Water Per Day After All

Conventional wisdom has long warned that if you don't guzzle eight glasses of water every day, you'll burst into flames. Or something like that. But now, actual science says you can get away with drinking about half of that -- just don't tell the Water Boy.
While some of us are thirstier than others, a new article published by the Harvard Health Letter recommends drinking about four to six glasses of water a day, according to a report by CBS News. In other words, you can stop freaking out or forcing yourself to gulp down countless immeasurable glasses of the stuff all day, unless you really enjoy bathroom breaks. Of course, you'll need more of the precious liquid if you're out sweating your ass off in the summer heat, or doing strenuous activities, like keg lifts.
However, you don't necessarily have to settle for just plain water because other fluids -- and even foods like soups and watermelon -- will help do the job, too, according to the report. And here we were double-fisting water bottles this whole time...
Conventional wisdom and Harvard articles aside, when the thirst is real, drink.
