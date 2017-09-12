You're Definitely Cooking Pasta the Wrong Way

Forget everything you've ever been told about cooking pasta, because you're wasting your time. Literally.
According to DIY-vlogger Morgan Manousos, boiling the water before adding the pasta isn't even necessary. Instead, you should put the pasta in the pan first, then cover it in cold water (which makes it not stick), and then put it on the stove. This method saves water, energy, and most importantly, your time. Watch the full video below to see how well the pasta comes out, and give up your old ways ASAP.
