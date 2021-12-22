Meet Zac and Make His Amazing Cookies and Cream Peppermint Bark

The holidays are steeped in nostalgia, representing a time where we dust off old decorations, ugly sweaters, and beloved family recipes to celebrate and make new memories. Nostalgia also happens to be the driving force behind Zac’s Sweet Shop, an LA-based, direct-to-consumer dessert shop helmed by Zac Coughlin, a 24-year-old entrepreneur who’s been obsessed with sweet treats since he was a kid.

“I create bite-sized nostalgia by taking different flavors that you grew up eating and reinventing them in modern desserts, confections, and truffles,” Coughlin says.