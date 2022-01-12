These Scientific Candles Can Help You Smoke Weed Indoors

Zero Two Four sits in an interesting place in the industry. As it isn’t a plant-touching business, the products are available online and in boutiques like Happy Buds in Brooklyn and Higher Standards in Malibu. Candles can be found at a few California cannabis dispensaries, as well as a few fragrance boutiques. Her products bridge the cannabis and mainstream worlds in a major way, and thus have the capacity to reach a far broader, diverse audience and a real chance at really changing the way some people think about the smell of weed, the plant itself and the people who choose to consume it.

Cannabis smell has a particularly enduring stigma to it—consider the local governments cracking down on the scent of cannabis grows from Portland, Maine to Portland, Oregon. Evolving the way people react to the smell of cannabis is a significant step in the path towards true normalization of this plant as just, well, a plant.

“The traditional negative reaction to it is rooted in an old narrative tied to cannabis prohibition at the start of the century and ingrained in our brains ever since,” Surphlis says. “It’s so deep. This shows you don’t have to be a grower to impact the cannabis industry.”