NOLA's Best Bakeries by 'Hood

We do things our own way in New Orleans, and baking is part of that ethos. From the light, soft, and crumbly French bread used for po-boys that is distinctly NOLA, to an amazing array of king cakes (those delicious cinnamon brioche rings topped with icing for Mardi Gras), bakers here are cultural institutions known for their longevity, quality, and consistency.
Over the past few years, a new crop of bakers have come to town offering new spins on traditional favorites, or something new altogether. We’ve done the (devastatingly delicious) hard work for you when it comes to finding the best baked goods in New Orleans, so you’re guaranteed to have a sweet treat wherever you stroll.
Central Business District
Willa JeanAddress and Info
The brainchild of Besh Restaurant Group pastry chef Kelly Fields and baker Lisa White, this bakery serves a variety of loaves of bread, sweet and savory pastries, and treats like salted chocolate chip cookies and Rice Krispie bars. Willa Jean also offers a full sit-down menu for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner, but the front case of goodies is a sight to behold.
Warehouse District
Bittersweet ConfectionsAddress and Info
Well known for its chocolate confections (including a to-die-for chocolate king cake during Carnival), Bittersweet Confection also offers fresh-baked bagels, biscuits, scones, muffins, and croissants. Have a craving outside the area? Fear not -- the bakery recently opened a second location in the food hall/community center St. Roch Market.
Mid-City
Gracious BakeryAddress and Info
Gracious bakes all the breads for its delicious sandwiches, along with killer breakfast pastries, traditional French confections, and original creations like the hazelnut “Kermit” cruffin (we like a good pun almost as much as sweets) and the pretzel croissant. Swing by for brunch and try the biscuit breakfast sandwiches, bagels, and twice-baked French toast. And for lunch, the meatloaf sandwich is dangerously habit-forming.
Riverbend
Breads on OakAddress and Info
This vegan-friendly bakery and coffee shop offers a wide variety of bread loaves along with tea cakes, vegan croissants, and tartines. Breads on Oak is also committed to locally sourced ingredients, so this is the place to bring your hippie friend(s) for sure (or, you know, any conscious foodie). We have it on good authority that this spot is also a hit with the meat-eating, gas-guzzling set.
New Orleans East
Dong Phuong BakeryAddress and Info
Although it may feel like you’re going to the end of the earth for a bakery, you’re just in the easternmost point of New Orleans. Dong Phuong Bakery, located in a community with a significant Vietnamese population, keeps it real with Asian pastries and super-cheap banh mi sandwiches on house-baked pistolettes (also used in po-boy and banh mi/pho joints all over town). Pick up a mung bean moon cake, mochi, or steamed banana cake with coconut sauce along with a Vietnamese sausage or grilled pork banh mi -- which are a steal at $3.25.
Bywater
Shake SugaryAddress and Info
In the land of hipsters, this vegan- and gluten-free-friendly bakery may sound gimmicky, but it is the real deal. Get badass pastries like the maple bacon sweet potato biscuit, fig rosemary scones, vegan orange sweet rolls, chai spice blondie, or gluten-free and vegan tart slice of the day, made with seasonal ingredients. If you can’t get enough, come by for breakfast and chow down on vegan biscuits & gravy.
Lower Garden District
Bakery BarAddress and Info
This bakery is also a full cocktail bar -- an idea so brilliant, it’s mind-boggling no one thought of it sooner. Booze and carbs, perfection together. The house special is doberge, a multi-layered cake with custard between the layers and covered in fondant (and there are many kinds available to satisfy your sweet tooth), along with dobites and salty balls. We dare you to try some non-sweet options, like the pimento cheese sconewiches -- and, of course, don’t forget to wash it all down with a unique craft cocktail.
Broadmoor
Laurel Street BakeryAddress and Info
This bakery started out on Laurel St Uptown, but moved to S. Broad St. Once you get past that confusion, get down to business with house-made bagels and a schmear, or as part of a breakfast sandwich. Laurel’s sandwiches are made with house-baked bread, and sweets like turnovers, coffee cake, muffins, and croissants are not to be missed.
Uptown
Manhattan JackAddress and Info
This bright and cheery coffee shop/bakery serves bagels, egg-stuffed croissants, donuts, crumb cake, scones, brownies, and blondies. All the breakfast and lunch sandwiches are served on house-baked bread, biscuits, or bagels, and there’s always a huge array of chocolate confections on display. Hopefully your eyes aren’t bigger than your stomach.
O’Delice French Bakery & PastriesAddress and Info
A traditional French-style, family-run bakery, O’Delice offers breakfast pastries as well as cakes, cupcakes, and cookies. Try the baklava, rum balls, and Key lime tart in addition to the traditional selection of muffins, croissants, and scones. Stop by for lunch and grab a sandwich, or plan ahead and order a king cake for Mardi Gras (O’Delice ships worldwide, so your less-fortunate friends and family can still taste NOLA goodness).
TartineAddress and Info
A tartine is a fancy way of saying an open-faced sandwich, where spreads and fillings are piled atop a fresh or toasted piece of bread. This traditional French bakery and lunch spot serves some killer tartines, with everything from pork rillette & pate, to onion marmalade & salmon. Be sure to try the classic brie & ham sandwich on baguette, and a wide variety of salads (including the city’s best tuna Nicoise salad).
The Marigny
Cake Cafe and BakeryAddress and Info
Home of your humble author’s favorite king cake during Carnival (apple- and goat cheese-filled, please), this bakery cafe is a neighborhood community space. House-baked biscuits and bagels are put to great use with breakfast sandwiches, with full egg breakfasts and omelettes available as well (the boudin & eggs is an excellent selection). Cake Cafe also carries croissants, sandwiches, and cupcakes. Pro tip: cupcakes are a dollar when you order a meal for breakfast or lunch.
Garden District
DistrictAddress and Info
District’s flagship location on Magazine Street has elevated the humble donut to an art form with varieties like Vietnamese iced coffee, dark chocolate orange, strawberry basil, and peanut butter walnut honey. Indulge your inner child, and don’t overlook donuts for lunch -- the griddled donut sandwich, called a “croquenut,” it out of this world. If donuts aren’t your style, District also bakes kolaches and biscuits, and its Uptown location also has a wide variety of hand pies.
Tremé
Buttermilk Drop BakeryAddress and Info
Donuts, quick breads, and the eponymous buttermilk drop can be found at this local favorite. What is a buttermilk drop? Well, it’s kind of like a donut hole, but more substantial, made with buttermilk, coated in cinnamon sugar, and (proudly) invented in New Orleans. The Tremé location is the original, but the new Lakeview neighborhood location is making quite a name for itself.
Metairie
Maurice French PastriesAddress and Info
With two locations in Metairie just outside of New Orleans proper, Maurice French Pastries is the invention of Frenchman Jean-Luc Albin, who came to New Orleans with classical training and a dream to make gorgeous, butter-laden cakes and pastries. Try European specialties like kugelhopfs, Le Croquembouche, doberge, and Paris Brest.
Chez PierreAddress and Info
Another French bakery with several locations, Chez Pierre offers traditional treats like petit fours, palmier cookies, cream puffs, Napoleons, tarts, cheesecakes, and eclairs. The bakery also honors its self-proclaimed, French-influenced, Cajun-inspired, Vietnamese-American menu with Cajun meat pies and a lunch menu that includes banh mi, pho, and vermicelli bowls.
Terrytown
Hi-Do BakeryAddress and Info
This French-Vietnamese bakery family has been owned and operated for almost 30 years by Vietnamese refugees, and is well-known for its French bread, king cakes, and hand-shaped breads. It also serves traditional pastries made with puff pastry with a variety of fillings, as well as plain, almond, and chocolate croissants.
This Central Business District bakery is run by the dream team of Kelly Fields and Lisa White, who design all the baked goods for John Besh's restaurant empire. Expect Southern-style baked goods, as well as a host of eats for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Willa Jean serves up Intelligentsia Coffee, and the varied cocktail menu will have you frequenting this sleek, sophisticated bakery for more than just its food.
This dark-hued cafe specializes in chocolate confections that range from a chocolate king cake during Carnival to peanut butter bars and truffles. Befitting the expertly sliced, powdered, and frostings-coiffed cupcakes and other pastries behind the glass counters, the seating area is also clean and well-dressed, and home to various coffee breaks during the day.
Gracious serves its custom blends, as well as offering single-origin coffee beans for its simple, but well-executed coffee and espresso menu. Order an Americano to go with the bakery’s homemade, upscale meatloaf sandwich (one of at least a eight to nine rotating selections) or one of its many sweet pastries, cookies, tartlets, or cupcakes.
Right on the Riverbend, this organic bakery serves more than just great coffee and baked goods (which are all vegan, and several are gluten-free). Sandwiches on fresh-baked bread, soups, and quiches are made in-house.
This eastern New Orleans Vietnamese standby might not amount to much from the outside -- with a mixed brick exterior and fading eggshell awning greeting diners -- but the signature bahn-mis here have drawn accolades from the country over. In addition to functioning as a casual full-service restaurant, the venue comes with a bakery that turns over equally excellent pastries like coconut rolls, egg tarts, and strawberry shortcake.
Though sugar is the primary ingredient at this dessert dispensary, gluten-free and vegan options make every visit a shameless pasttime. The ingredient limitations at the Shake Sugary also mean more creative recipes, like maple bacon sweet potato biscuits, fig rosemary scones, vegan orange sweet rolls, and chai spice blondies.
When you take the mad doberge cake skills of Debbie Does Doberge and add booze and snacks, brilliance is born. Bakery Bar is exactly what it sounds like, blending drinks and decadent eats under one roof. In addition to doberge cakes and a pastry case, count on charcuterie plates and a range of vintage cocktails in a revamp of LGD's old Eleven 79.
Laurel Street Bakery is the casually designed, just-trendy-enough cafe that every neighborhood needs. Armed with plenty of solo tables along a narrow, quiet corridor of the space, as well as an expansive list of breakfast goods as well as lunch items like salmon nicoise salads and egg and avocado bagels, this S. Broad Street location makes it easy for you spend your whole day here.
This light- and arts-filled coffee shop is an all-inclusive purveyor of all your favorite baked goods, including classics like bagels and chocolate chip cookies, to more niche items like caramel buttermilk brownies. Pastries are prepared in-house, meaning you can study with the waft of butter and sugar, mixed with fresh flowers, prodding your productivity along.
This spotless French-Vietnamese bakery creates reputable desserts, including renown almond croissants filled with housemade paste and a king cake that draws loyal fans during mardi gras season. The space is small, but short wait times, low prices, and freshly made baked goods make the drive to Riverside worth it.
Helmed by a husband and wife duo whose classic culinary training in Manhattan led them to married life in New Orleans, Tartine is the go-to lunch spot for those who find themselves uptown. The market-driven menu consists of traditional French fare, especially with respect to sandwiches; as the name implies, tartines are the house specialty here, served open-faced on an immaculately toasted slice of homemade bread and topped with rich spreads like pork or salmon rillette. The sunny, orange-walled café is a popular brunch destination, attracting a solid flock of regulars who come back for favorites like baked eggs in brioche.
This coffee shop gathers locals and tourists alike with breakfast sandwiches, omelettes, and crispy croissants. The small orange-colored seating area is awash with portraits of local legends and landscape scenery -- it's no wonder this space functions as a community meeting point.
As the name implies, DISTRICT excels at coffee, sliders, and donuts, all while making innovative changes to each. In lieu of your average breakfast sandwich, expect "croquenuts" (a hybrid of a croque madame and a donut) or bacon & egg on a miso-praline biscuit. Donuts, meanwhile, range from the simple glazed and cinnamon sugar to the more unconventional Sriracha-maple, candied thyme, and cereal & milk. While you could pair your sugary goodies with a basic brew, we suggest you opt for house staples like Vietnamese cold brew or the "Sproca-Cola," a winning combination of cola, espresso, and chocolate milk.
The Buttermilk Drop offers Southern breakfast done right. For those craving something savory, the Treme spot makes a mean croissant sandwich and a wholly satisfying plate of grits, eggs, and bacon and the sugary options don't disappoint either: whether sprinkle-coated or glazed, it's impossible to go wrong with any of the freshly baked donuts (pro tip: try the glazed red velvet). We recommend you opt for the eponymous house specialty, an addictive dough ball made with buttermilk and doused with cinnamon sugar.
The traditional pastries masterfully created by Jean-Luc Albin are some of Metairie's finest, and it's no surprise: the chef cut his culinary teeth in highly respected restaurants throughout France, and then continued to develop his talent in places like Bermuda, Los Angeles, and finally New Orleans. Maurice French Pastries is a regional staple, beloved by locals and tourists alike for its sugary snacks like petit fours and Chantilly cream fruit tarts, as well as its glittering king cakes and jaw-dropping croquembouche: a towering, cone-shaped cake made from puff pastry balls and caramel. If you manage to peel your eyes from the decadent display cases at the counter, there's a cozy nook of bistro-style tables so you can satiate your sweet tooth before heading out.
With 3 locations (and counting) in the Big Easy, Chez Pierre is the go-to for traditional French pastries. The cozy, Paris-inspired café boasts a wide selection of classic baked goods: glazed fruit tarts, eclairs, cheesecakes, heavenly cream puffs, croissants, and various kinds of bread (catering and cakes are also available, for those looking to host a party of New Orleans proportions). As an added bonus, the kitchen doesn't ignore regional tastes -- there's also savory Cajun meat pies and light Vietnamese fare on the lunch menu.
Every Mardi Gras, locals and "in the know" visitors head to this quaint Terrytown bakery for one reason: it has the best king cakes in town. The regional delicacy -- a gloriously flaky, hand-shaped cake festively trimmed with emerald, violet, and golden sprinkles and silver beads to boot -- is one of the reasons why this family-owned counter service spot has been thriving for over 30 years, with a slew of artisanal croissants (almond, chocolate, ham and cheese, just to name a few varieties regularly in stock) and traditional French breads ensuring regular business year-round.