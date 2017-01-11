The 11 Best NOLA Neighborhoods for Food, Ranked

When it comes to New Orleans and food, phrases like “an embarrassment of riches” tend to gush forth in conversation. Everyone knows that nobody -- and we mean nobody -- cooks and eats like denizens of the Crescent City, from down and dirty po-boy and gumbo spots to 150-year-old Creole institutions. Some parts of the city, however, fare better than others when it comes to dining, so we put ourselves to the unenviable task of ranking each NOLA ‘hood by their respective food.

(Note: Given the enormity of attempting to rank 72 distinct neighborhoods -- Plum Orchard vs. Gert Town? Dillard vs. Black Pearl? -- this ranking has been conducted using the city’s 13 planning districts as a basic guideline.)