Meet Thrillist New Orleans' Chef of the Year: Alex Harrell of Angeline

An embarrassment of riches best describes New Orleans’ restaurant scene. Equally lush is the city’s number of brilliant chefs, many of whom are responsible for restaurant empires both close to home and afar -- think Emeril Lagasse, Susan Spicer, Donald Link, and John Besh. On the local level, each has been named Chef of the Year by New Orleans' dining public, food writers, and editors.

Thrillist New Orleans' Chef of the Year must cook consistent, memorable food and cultivate a welcoming environment for guests and staff. The chef must be hardworking and tenacious, dedicated to and respectful of local farmers, product, and other chefs. They should also be tough, yet fun to be around, and generous (both of energy and, preferably, portion size). Alex Harrell, chef-owner of Angeline, showcases all this and more at his French Quarter restaurant.