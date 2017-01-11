The Essential Baton Rouge Dining Guide

Between the bold Cajun culture of Acadiana and the creole comforts of the Crescent City lies Louisiana’s capital, Baton Rouge. Home to college students, families, and young professionals, the Red Stick rests at a culinary crossroads. Whether you’re looking for curated pour-over coffee, an elaborate small plates menu, or some of the best fried chicken to ever grace the face of this planet, Baton Rouge has something for everyone -- even if you're not an LSU fan or parent.

Best patio vibes: Zippy’s Burritos, Tacos and More Perkins Rd overpass

Stop in to grab a daiquiri to-go, or stay for hours, but know that Zippy’s is the neighborhood place to be. Late-night college hooligans and families alike can be found swarming the patio on the regular. With a tasty, mostly “build-your-own” Tex-Mex menu and a wall of frozen drink machines, Zippy's food can be as eclectic as its atmosphere. Always get queso.

Seasonal, local, organic: Magpie Café Perkins Rd overpass

Not just an amazing coffee shop (although it is an amazing coffee shop), Magpie Café has quickly earned its place in the hearts of locals. From a Shakerato to a patiently crafted pour-over, Magpie satisfies all your new-wave coffee shop needs and doesn’t stop there. A locally sourced, seasonally conscious, daily changing menu is comprised of morning pastries, soups, salads, sandwiches, and street bowls, with Paleo options available. Continue Reading

Best Vietnamese: Dang's Sherwood Forest

Besides the golden opportunity to say “Daaaannnng” after taking a slurp of the most delicious pho in town, you'll feel like a money-saving champion with bánh mí for under $4. Crispy duck with pillow-like steam buns, a velvety yellow curry, and fish sauce wings are a few of our favorite things. Branch out, or keep it 100 with your pho go-to... either way, Dang’s is the real deal.

Best 24-hour diner: Louie's Café North Gates

Once you go to Louie’s, it sticks with you, literally. The smells of frying bacon, sausage gravy, and super hash browns clings to the fibers of your clothes and the fiber of your being. Feeding wired college students and Sunday church-goers alike is this cafe's specialty. Go for the three-egg Mitchell Omelet (made with mushrooms, hash browns, sausage, and colby cheese), and make sure to opt in for sprouts on the Big Cheesy Lou hamburger.

Best place to bring someone from out of town: The Chimes North Gates

Keeping a watchful eye over LSU’s North Gates for decades, The Chimes has become part of the university experience. With 80 brews on tap, you can also easily drink your way around the country. Plating up Louisiana staples like po-boys, red beans & rice, blackened alligator, and the infamous boudin omelet, this is the perfect spot for your out-of-towner to taste their way around the state without ever leaving the barstool.

Best fried chicken: Delpit's Chicken Shack North Baton Rouge

An institution in Baton Rouge for the past 80 years, Chicken Shack fries up some “knuckle sucking good” chicken. The magic of Delpit’s slightly spicy, wet batter crisps up in a way that warms your cold, cold heart, and is a must-try if you make your way through Baton Rouge. This place is goin’ up on a Tuesday -- every Tuesday is Two-Piece Tuesday, with a leg and a thigh for $1.45!

Best gastropub: The Overpass Merchant Perkins Rd overpass

The hip new kid in town, The Merchant seems to be constantly buzzing with business. Dishes include the juiciest burger, meatball of the week, and other classic comfort foods reimagined. With a constantly rotating craft beer selection and popular Merchant Mules (Moscow mules with Jameson), The Merchant’s coolest offering may be wine on tap. Grab a tapped glass of rosé and get down with some fried chicken skins.

Best Louisiana breakfast: Coffee Call College Dr

Breakfast in Louisiana = beignets. Fluffy fried dough squares invisible underneath copious amounts of powdered sugar is the wake up you never knew you needed. Slide down the line or drive through, but don’t forget to grab a café au lait or mix the hot chocolate and café au lait for an extra dose of awesome.

Best muffaletta: Anthony’s Italian Deli Mid-City

A Red Stick staple for over 37 years, Anthony’s is a true Italian deli. Owner Marie Saia and her son Marco still work behind the counter every day, serving up classics like lasagna, meatball sandwiches, and spaghetti. Everything there is authentic and delicious, but what you absolutely have to try is the muffaletta. Hands down the best in Baton Rouge, this hot-pressed monster is loaded with fine meats, cheeses, and an olive salad you can’t walk away from.

Best new restaurant: Goûter Restaurant Mid-City

Goûter means “to taste” in French, and this place boasts a menu that brings the state’s “Sportsman’s Paradise” slogan to the dining room. A large part of Louisiana’s culture stems from hunting, fishing, and outdoor cooking; chef/owner Chris Wadsworth takes those influences and translates them to a restaurant setting, sourcing as much as possible from local farms with a modern plating style in an up-and-coming neighborhood. It’s definitely worth a visit, and you can even book a special tasting menu at the chef’s table.

Best seafood market: Tony’s Seafood North Baton Rouge

The second-best place to bring your friend from out of town, Tony’s is a fresh seafood powerhouse. A pool of live catfish catches visitors’ eyes upon walking in, while a large array of fried seafood awaits at the other side of the market. If you’re looking for some downright delectable boiled crawfish, some of the best boudin balls in town, or a fresh whole red snapper, Tony’s has the hookup.

Treat yo' self: Beausoleil Restaurant & Bar Bocage

A well-curated wine menu, on-point cocktails, a local craft tap selection, and well-thought-out dishes await you at Beausoleil. Tucked away in an unassuming shopping center, chef Nathan Gresham's spot has created menus focused on respecting ingredients and works hard to cultivate a staff with which he can collaborate to further the Baton Rouge culinary scene. Grab a drink or three and split a bunch of small plates with friends and you won’t be disappointed... but be sure to save room for the chocolate pot de crème for dessert.

Best brunch: Mason's Grill Old Jefferson

Brunch is synonymous with Mason’s, a family-owned and -operated joint and a go-to for visitors and locals alike. Come for the crazy Breakfast Burger and stay for the bottomless mimosas, but don’t miss out on the award-winning Bloody Mason. Voted best Bloody Mary in America by Absolut, this Louisiana beauty comes complete with a functional meat straw (yes, you read that right) -- a slightly spicy piece of beef jerky perfectly shaped for sucking up the ultimate breakfast cocktail. There’s not a better brunch in town.

Best lasagna: Pinetta's European Restaurant Perkins Rd overpass

Walls adorned with dusty Chiantibottles, porcelain beer steins, and other assorted knickknacks have held this iconic Baton Rouge establishment together since the 1950s. The menu is comprised of Old World Italian, German, and Turkish dishes, but there’s one item that will make you feel things: the lasagna. Customers may stray to the veal Parmigiana or the pesto ravioli from time to time, but sooner or later they find their way back home. Plated tableside out of a piping-hot cast-iron skillet, this most beautiful square of layered pasta and cheese sits in a pool of rich red sauce that’s so good it could be used as valid currency.

Best after-work hangout: City Pork Brasserie & Bar Goodwood

What’s better than winding down after a long work day with house-cured charcuterie, choice cheeses, and half-off adult beverages? The City Pork family of restaurants has been a local obsession since its flagship restaurant opened under the overpass in 2013. The Brasserie & Bar is the ideal place to chill for happy hour and grab one of the famous charcuterie and cheese boards in a relaxed but modern atmosphere.

Jay Ducote is a chef, writer, speaker, entertainer, and hugger who resides in Baton Rouge, LA. Basically, he eats and drinks for a living. Follow him and his adventures: @jayducote.