Where to Find the Best Seafood in New Orleans

If you are looking for off-the-beaten path locals haunt, you’re going to have to travel a bit to find this diamond in the rough. Unlike the tried and true restaurants mentioned above, the story of Dee’s is a local’s heartwarming (and decadent) triumph. Demond “Dee” Matthews had a magic recipe for boiled and chargrilled seafood that had a community following before he opened his restaurant. He started his business by promoting the heady boils through his social media channels, which he would then sell on the weekends curbside at a relative’s barbershop. Matthews’ plans to open a brick-and-mortar that, unfortunately, folded due to the pandemic, but since the only way to enjoy food during those untold years was through pick-up and take-out, his business soared. You could usually tell the spot by the traffic jam that would accumulate behind the line of cars waiting for the steaming trays of Dungeness crab legs, lobster tails, and local shrimp to be picked up drive-through style. This story has a happy ending though, and even though you can still find him popping up near the old St Bernard location, Dee’s has found a new home in New Orleans East. And trust that it’s worth the drive.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating; order takeout and delivery via Uber Eats; or call 504-388-8368.